Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Lawrence sewer cleaning work starts April 17

Lawrence sewer cleaning work starts April 17

0
By on Geist Community

Lawrence residents in the Boulders, Cobblestone and Pebble Brooke subdivisions will be affected by a planned high-pressure sanitary sewer cleaning and video inspections, according to an announcement from the City of Lawrence. 

The work will take place 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. starting April 17, and will last approximately three weeks. 

“This work is part of our routine maintenance of the sanitary sewer system,” the city said in the announcement. “In order to improve system performance and prepare the pipes for video inspection, high pressure cleaning/vacuum equipment will be used to thoroughly clean the pipes and remove debris and solids from the sewer system. This method of cleaning is safe (and) effective and will extend the system life.”

The city recommends that residents and businesses in the area make sure toilets are flushed and the lid is down during the work period. High pressure could cause water to splash up from the bowl. 

The high pressure also could draw water from the P-traps or J-bends in drains, which could lead to a sewer odor. If that happens, the city recommends running water in the affected drains to refill the traps. 

 


More Headlines

Teen police academy registration open through April 24 City of Lawrence awarded $1 million for roads Lawrence North students plan mental health walk Lawrence attorney receives Young Lawyer Award Getting in step: Lawrence resident teaches Urban Line Dancing class Lawrence town hall addresses infrastructure, economic development
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact