Carmel roundabout fountain removed for repairs after being hit by alleged intoxicated driver 

A fountain in the roundabout at Main Street and 4th Avenue in Carmel has been removed after begin struck and damaged by an alleged intoxicated driver.

The fountain in the roundabout at Main Street and 4th Avenue in downtown Carmel has been removed after a vehicle crashed into it on April 11.

According to city officials, Indianapolis resident Daniel Carbajal, 21, was heading eastbound on Main Street at a high rate of speed shortly after 1 a.m. when he failed to navigate the roundabout and crashed into the fountain. His vehicle went airborne, and his car came to a stop on the west side of the roundabout.

Carbajal was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and for driving without a valid license. He received treatment for minor injuries before being transported to the Hamilton County Jail.

City officials estimate $100,000 in damage to the fountain and its concrete base. The street department removed the fountain, and the city is aiming to repair it as quickly as possible.

The city attempts to recover damages from the driver’s insurance company when public property is involved, but officials said Carbajal was not insured.


