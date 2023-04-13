Current Publishing
Letter: Help stamp out hunger 

By on Letters to the Editor

Editor, 

May 13 marks the 31st anniversary of one of America’s great days of giving – the National Association Of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food drive. 

Letter carriers walk through the community every day, often coming face to face with a sad reality for too many, hunger.

So, each year on the second Saturday in May, letter carriers across the country collect non-perishable food donations from our customers. Here in Indiana, these donations go directly to more than 50

 local food pantries to provide food to people who need our help. From this one day of collection, Branch #888 has averaged more than 90,000 pounds of food delivered to these pantries.

Our food drive’s timing is crucial. Food banks and pantries often receive the majority of their donations during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday seasons. By springtime, many pantries are depleted, entering the summer low on supplies at a time when many school breakfast and lunch programs are not available to children in need.

Participating in this year’s Letter Carrier Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is simple. Just leave a non-perishable food donation in a bag by your mailbox May 13, and your letter carrier will do the rest. 

Greg Gormong, Carmel city letter carrier


