Spring Sensation fundraiser set to return at Carmel’s Coxhall Mansion

The first Spring Sensation to benefit the Coxhall Guild was deemed a great success.

“We are hoping to make it a little bit better and a little bit bigger,” said Kimberly Shoemaker, event chair. “The theme for Spring Sensation is the many ways spring tickles our five senses.”

The event is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 29 at Coxhall Mansion in Carmel.

“We are hosting 38 local women-owned small businesses, with a more diverse selection of businesses represented,” Shoemaker said. “The predominantly service-oriented businesses will create a tablescape design promoting their business offerings, in the form of inspirations for entertaining for your springtime events, in the conference room. The predominantly goods-oriented businesses will be located in the balance of the mansion, giving our event guests the opportunity to shop for truly unique handcrafted items.”

Shoemaker said many of last year’s approximately 300 guests were surprised to discover the mansion is open to the public through monthly tours and events like Spring Sensation.

There also will be an opportunity to sample Savories & Sweets in the mansion’s third floor ballroom from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Carmel Symphony Orchestra’s principal harpist, Melanie Mashner, will perform.

“We offer spring-inspired finger sandwiches and a variety of delicious desserts from local bakery shops, as well as items donated by a few of our vendors,” Shoemaker said. “In addition to hosting more businesses, we are adding a few more activities.”

There will be a raffle and door prizes.

“All of the vendors have donated a basket created by them of their businesses products for our raffle drawings,” Shoemaker said. “All of the tablescape designers have donated a basket/gift set related to their business for our door prize drawings. All are encouraged to partake in the raffle drawing and the door prize drawing, which will begin at 4 p.m., though guests need not be present to win.”

All of the funds raised by the event goes directly to the Coxhall Estate Guild. From the Coxhall Guild’s efforts last year, Shoemaker said murals will be painted on the Whisper Walls in the Coxhall Gardens.

The $25 tickets can be purchased at friendsofhamiltoncountyparks.org/2023-events.