Fishers neighborhoods awarded matching ‘vibrancy’ grants

Fishers residents and homeowner associations seeking to improve their neighborhoods have been chosen for the City of Fishers’ annual Neighborhood Vibrancy Grant Program.

According to an announcement from the city, the program will provide more than $87,000 this year to neighborhoods for projects such as park benches, new fountains, replacing turf grass with native grasses and plants, new fencing and trail improvements.

In all, 21 projects were funded through the matching grant program, according to the city.

The program began as the Neighborhood Matching Grant in 2000. A separate Tree Matching Grant program was established in 2012, and then they were combined into a single program in 2000.

“We are thrilled that this year’s Neighborhood Vibrancy Grant program marks over $1 million in funds invested back into the beautification of the Fishers community,” stated Megan Vukusich, Fishers director of planning and zoning. “Over the past 23 years, we have seen this program grow and offer neighborhoods the opportunity to add new, innovative, and sustainable projects where they live and play.”

Vukusich said funds for the program come from the city’s operating budget.

Priority is given to proposals that focus on environmental and agricultural projects, recreation, public spaces, historical preservation or neighborhood improvements. Homeowner associations, neighborhoods, individual homeowners and nonprofits can submit proposals each year. Applicants must provide at least half the funds for the overall cost of a project, with a maximum grant award of $5,000.

The application period for the next round of Neighborhood Vibrancy Grants opens in early November.

For more, go to fishers.in.us/1076/Matching-Grants