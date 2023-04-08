Republic Airways annual Plane Pull fundraiser to benefit several charities

Republic Airways, which recently relocated its headquarters to Carmel, is preparing to present its 11th annual Plane Pull held annually in memory of Tyler Frenzel.

Frenzel was a Carmel resident who was granted a wish by Indiana Wish and passed away in 2004. Money raised through the Plane Pull will be donated to Indiana Wish, Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital, A Kid Again and Riley Hospital for Children. Tyler’s mother, Pam Frenzel, will attend.

Amy Arnell, an organizer of the event, said the fundraiser is two events in one. It will include a gala April 21 at Lucas Estate in Carmel, which will recognize sponsors and senior leadership.

“Lucas Oil is our presenting sponsor for the event, so it just naturally fell into place as the perfect venue for the gala, and Prime 47 will be catering the evening,” Arnell said.

On April 22, teams of 10 will compete at the Republic Airways Hangar on Hoffman Road in Indianapolis to pull one of the aircrafts, with multiple prizes being awarded, including gift cards and flight vouchers.

The day will include activities for people of all ages and team-building opportunities for corporate groups and families. Aviation tours will be offered for children and adults, during which guests can speak with pilots and flight attendants, and there will be appearances by local celebrities and mascots. In addition, the event will offer face painting, balloons, temporary tattoos and an assortment of food and beverages.

Indiana Wish has been a recipient charity of the event since its first year. The organization was founded in 1984 and has granted more than 3,500 wishes to children with life-threatening illnesses throughout the state.

“I can’t thank Republic enough for what they do for the community at large and for what they contribute to our organization,” J’Lynn Mayes of Indiana Wish said. “They have been a phenomenal partner of ours for years, and funds from this event go directly towards granting wishes.”

Learn more at IndianaWish.org.