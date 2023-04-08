Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Letter: Finkam dedicated to public safety

Letter: Finkam dedicated to public safety

0
By on Letters to the Editor

Editor,

After conducting a poll of our members, Carmel FOP Lodge 185 is proud to announce the endorsement of mayoral candidate Sue Finkam in the upcoming Republican primary election.

The men and women in law enforcement put their lives on the line to ensure our communities remain protected. The police officers protecting the City of Carmel are some of the finest in the nation. The efforts of these officers have had a direct impact on the City of Carmel being named the safest and best place to live in America. Sue Finkam has proven herself to be a friend, partner and advocate for our members. We are encouraged by her tireless dedication to public safety and know she will continue to make safety a top priority for the City of Carmel.

Matthew Broadnax, vice president, Carmel FOP Lodge 185


More Headlines

Carmel mayor endorses Rider as his successor  Column: Carmel mayor endorses Rider as successor Meet the candidates running for the North Central District seat on the Carmel City Council Your ViewsLetter: Resident supports Stehr for mayor Carmel candidates Finkam, Blake allege intimidation; opponents vehemently deny ‘baseless claims’ Where they stand?: Q&A with the two Democrats vying for the Lawrence mayoral nomination
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact