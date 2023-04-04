Athlete of the week: Zionsville Community High School softball standout has ability to play multiple positions 

One of Zionsville Community High School senior softball player Sydny Poeck’s biggest strengths is her versatility.

Poeck, who will play for the University of Notre Dame, can play multiple positions — first and third base and outfield if needed.

“I’d be comfortable if we had to move her to middle infield,” Eagles coach Mike Garrett said. “It has allowed us to build around her. Typically, teams build around a pitcher, so her versatility makes us a better team. She is an amazing softball player with a great skill set that she has worked very hard on for many years. However, she is a better person, leader, teammate and strong young woman, mentally and physically.”

Garrett said she made the most improvement in being a vocal leader.

“It can be challenging in the locker room when a freshman or sophomore starts over an upperclassman,” Garrett said. “Syd has started every game at varsity. Syd is very humble and such a good teammate. She is a good mentor for our younger players and encourages them often. Ability got her to varsity. Ability, attitude and effort have kept her there. Syd always takes responsibility for her play and demeanor.”

Poeck, who hit .468 with three home runs for ZCHS as a junior, said she is excited about the talent the Eagles have this season. As of March 28, Zionsville was 3-0.

“I think we have a lot of new people in the lineup, but they’ve been crushing it so far, so I can’t wait to see what they can do this season,” Poeck said.

Poeck began playing when she was 5 years old.

“I just remember being my happiest when I was on the field,” Poeck said. “I have wanted to play college softball since middle school. I really tried to push that dream to become a reality when COVID hit, and my freshman season was canceled. I would go to Lions Park, and I would practice with my dad there three or four times a week. I think that’s where I learned to develop my skills.”

Her father, Chad Poeck, played minor league baseball in the Texas Rangers organization and in a professional league in Taiwan. Chad, who played for Baylor University, has coached his daughter’s travel softball teams.

Poeck plays travel softball for the Bombers, who play tournaments across the U.S.

Although she can play multiple positions, Poeck said first base is her favorite.

“But I love playing at third because it’s kind of a challenge for me since you get balls hit harder at you,” she said. “It’s the hot corner in softball, so you have to be quick on your feet.”

Favorite athlete: Former Florida State third baseman Sydney Sherrill

Favorite subject: English

Favorite movie: “A League of Their Own”

College plans: Major in biology