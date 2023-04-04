Blueprint for Improvement: Kitchen makeover on the Monon

Built in 2008, the new owners of this Carmel townhome wanted a kitchen makeover before move-in day, complete with a redesigned floorplan that improves function and flow with an added touch of updated style.

Removing the wall between the kitchen and living room provided an open and airy space with improved flow and plenty of natural light.

The existing cabinetry was in great shape but needed a slight glow-up, with new paint and sleek new hardware.

The small island in the kitchen was diagonally positioned, interrupting the room’s flow. The new island streamlines the space and provides more storage and seating, along with a stylish pop of color.

A gas range replaced the electric stove, and a new wine fridge and custom wine rack were added to the space for a tailored storage solution.