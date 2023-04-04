Blueprint for Improvement: Kitchen makeover on the Monon

Built in 2008, the new owners of this Carmel townhome wanted a kitchen makeover before move-in day, complete with a redesigned floorplan that improves function and flow with an added touch of updated style.
- Removing the wall between the kitchen and living room provided an open and airy space with improved flow and plenty of natural light.
- The existing cabinetry was in great shape but needed a slight glow-up, with new paint and sleek new hardware.
- The small island in the kitchen was diagonally positioned, interrupting the room’s flow. The new island streamlines the space and provides more storage and seating, along with a stylish pop of color.
- A gas range replaced the electric stove, and a new wine fridge and custom wine rack were added to the space for a tailored storage solution.