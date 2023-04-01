Current Publishing
Lawrence schedules shred-it and electronics recycling day

The City of Lawrence is planning its annual shred-it and electronic recycling day, set for April 22.

Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff said the event is hosted by the police department and Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.

“We will be doing electronic recycling, paper shredding, (and) prescription drug drop off, where we take in unused or unneeded prescription medications, to make sure they are disposed of properly,” Woodruff stated. “This is all a crime-prevention effort to help protect people’s identities and have a safe disposal method for each of those items.”

There is a requested donation of $5 per shredding box, and a $20 fee for television and computer monitors. Proceeds will benefit Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.

There is no fee for medication disposal.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 22 at Belzer Middle School.


