Renderings of the new city hall building, equipped with a theater and art center. (Renderings courtesy of City of Fishers)

Fishers residents can sign a beam for the new City Hall

Fishers residents are invited to sign their name on a beam that will be installed in the new Fishers City Hall and Arts Center.

According to an announcement from the city, people have until April 5 to sign the beam, which is just north of the construction site at 1 Municipal Dr. in Fishers.

The three-story building has a $22.8 million price tag and will house municipal offices on the second and third floors. The first floor will be dedicated to the Fishers Arts Center, operated in partnership with the Indianapolis Arts Center and Fishers Arts Center theater.

Construction on the building is expected to finish in 2024.


