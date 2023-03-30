Carmel city councilor’s town hall meeting covers crime stats, park reopening

Carmel City Councilor Adam Aasen, who represents the Southeast District, held a town meeting March 22 in Wilfong Pavilion at Founders Park.

Guests heard updates on several topics from city officials and had an opportunity to ask questions.

Theft remains problematic

Carmel Police Dept. Major Brady Myers presented crime statistics for the year so far. The city has seen a steady downward trend in crime-related incidents over the past few years. However, Myers pointed out that theft has remained an area of concern. CPD has responded to 135 thefts since Jan 1. Police received 556 theft reports in 2021 and 674 in 2022.

Myers said community members can take simple steps to help prevent thefts. Other actions encourage theft, he said.

“Things as simple as leaving your purse laying in the front seat of your car when you go in the house for the night or leaving your gym bag in plain view when you go into a workout facility,” Myers said. “Just little things like hiding valuables would decrease our statistics greatly.”

River Heritage Park Grand reopening

Aasen presented information on renovations at River Heritage Park, which was set to have a ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 27. The event was later postponed because of wet conditions at the site, with a date still to be determined.

“River Heritage Park is one of the newly remodeled parks in our district that has a grand reopening just in time for Disability Awareness Month, which is great because it’s a very accessible park for those with disabilities,” Aasen said.

In 2001, the park was dedicated as “Everybody’s Playground.” Renovations were planned with inclusion remaining a goal for the park.

Updates include new playgrounds that are wheelchair accessible, including a swing and merry-go-round. There are also wheelchair accessible nature trails and overlook views of the White River.

Carmel Clay Public Library renovations update

Carmel Clay Public Library Director Bob Swanay presented updates on the newly renovated library and some of its features.

The library, located at 425 E. Main St., had its reopening Oct. 1, 2022, after being closed for approximately two years. New features include a skybridge that connects the library to the parking garage, an expanded digital media lab and larger event spaces.

Library card applications can be filled out online so patrons can use it immediately, Swanay said.

“We do have digital resources, so there are things you can do with the library card without needing to be in the library,” Swanay said.

Swanay said that some new elements of the library are still pending.

“A lot of landscaping (will be completed) in the spring, and we will be running our solar panels that are being installed on the roof, which we anticipate should be a 30 percent energy offset for the library,” Swanay said.