Lawrence Spring fling returns with more activities

The City of Lawrence is planning its annual Spring Fling celebration, set for 9:30 a.m. April 8 at the Lawrence Community Activities Center, 5301 Franklin Rd.

Activities will include egg hunts and crafts, such as cookie decorating and face painting, and games and opportunities to take a picture with the Easter Bunny.

Partners helping to organize the celebration are Maddie Smiles Random Act of Kindness and Benjamin Harrison YMCA.

Last year, the City of Lawrence and the Benjamin Harrison YMCA partnered to create an event larger than the previous year’s, with more activities for participants.

Cori Korn, City of Lawrence chief of staff, anticipates an even bigger turnout this year.

“We feel that with the collaboration of both the YMCA and Maddie Smiles (it) has allowed (Spring Fling) to grow and we are expecting it to have about 400 children participating in the egg hunt and activities this year,” Korn said.

Starting at 10 a.m., there will be a series of four egg hunts organized by age. Children 3 and under will start first, then every five minutes a new egg hunt will begin and end with the final group of children — ages 10 to 12.

The event is free and open to the public but registration is recommended. To register or for more information, visit visitlawrenceindiana.com/events/springfling/


