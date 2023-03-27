WYAP offering five scholarships

The Westfield Youth Assistance Program is offering four $1,000 scholarships and one $5,002 scholarship to graduating seniors or adults up to 25 years old who are continuing their education.

The scholarships highlight WYAP’s emphasis on giving back to Westfield/Washington Township youth, according to a news release. The long-term goal is to give the youth in our community every advantage to be successful and grow into adults that contribute in large measure to our community, the release said.

During WYAP’s 14-year history, the program has connected hundreds of youth in Westfield with mentoring, tutoring, mental health counseling, medical services, enrichment activities and more, officials said.

“After years of fundraising and planning, we are now in a position to offer $4K in scholarships to youth who have participated in our program that want to further their education and out of the tragedy of losing such a remarkable woman, Christine Brown, our program is also able to offer an additional $5,002 scholarship annually as recognition of her commitment to the youth in our community. While I would prefer for our friend to still be with us, the opportunity to significantly support Westfield youth with such a substantial scholarship is a fantastic tribute to her and a compliment to her legacy,” said WYAP President Steve Latour, who also serves as the Westfield Chamber CEO. “It was important to Christine’s family, our board, and the donors who contributed to the scholarship in her name that the award be substantial. I am certain we are making her proud.”

In honor of former WYAP Early Intervention Advocate Christine Brown, who passed away in August of 2022, Christine’s family, the board of directors, and generous donors have established the Christine D. Brown Memorial Scholarship with one $5,002 scholarship. Brown worked with 502 youth over her 10 years with WYAP and touched countless lives in the Westfield community and beyond, officials said.

The annual scholarship will ensure that her legacy continues and is funded partly by the annual Yellow Tie Gala proceeds, according to a news release. The scholarship is open to all current and former graduates 25 and under who attended Westfield Washington Schools or resided in the township.

The second application offers up to four $1,000 scholarships and is available to current or past participants of WYAP. WYAP looks to support those youth who won’t be defined by things that have happened in their lives and who know who they are and how they want to impact the world.

The scholarship will be awarded to a student who is determined to make the climb and sees that furthering their education will better their future.

Individuals are welcome to apply for both scholarship opportunities if they feel they qualify; however, they are only eligible to receive one of the scholarships.

The application deadline for both scholarships is April 15. Recipients will be notified by May 1 and invited to attend the WYAP Youth Recognition Breakfast from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at IMMI in Westfield, where the scholarship recipients will be announced and awarded.

Scholarship applications can be found by visiting the WYAP’s website at youthassistance.org/westfield.