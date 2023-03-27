Current Publishing
Lawrence mayor’s office kicks off series of town hall meetings

City of Lawrence Mayor Steve Collier recently announced a series of town hall meetings to provide the public with information about issues facing the community. 

The first meeting is 6:30 p.m. April 3 in the public assembly room at Lawrence Government Center, 9001 East 59th St. The meeting will include the mayor and his leadership team providing a panel discussion.

“The goal of this first meeting is to inform and educate the community of all that is happening in Lawrence and to have the questions of citizens answered through discussion with participants,” the announcement stated. “Information on how to learn of city events, about economic development, and how to report community concerns will be shared.”

Citizens can submit questions online before the event by visiting cityoflawrence.org. Questions also can also be submitted in writing during the event, and the discussion will be moderated.

According to Collier’s office, the series of meetings will continue quarterly throughout the year. Dates, times and locations for future meetings will be posted on the city’s website. 

 


