Carmel Youth Assistance Program gala returns April 29

“Design Bright Futures,” a gala presented by and benefiting the Carmel Youth Assistance Program, will return April 29 at Ritz Charles.

Founded in 2015, CYAP is a youth-focused nonprofit that connects families and youth to resources such as mentoring, tutoring, mental health supports, food and clothing. The COVID-19 pandemic brought the organization’s live fundraising dinner to a halt for two years, but it returned in 2022.

“Design Bright Futures is our big annual fundraiser,” said Maggie Figge, CYAP’s early intervention advocate. “But the purpose is not just to raise money. It’s also to raise awareness of CYAP and how necessary it is for this community and how it benefits the whole community.”

Figge is a social worker, a role she’s held for 15 years. In that time, she said she found it difficult to track down services to recommend to families.

“I joined the CYAP mission because it truly walks alongside families until the family feels capable of managing and addressing their family’s needs on their own,” she said. “We work to help overcome any barriers to accessing services. It’s not enough, for example, to help guide a parent to a great child therapist if we don’t help them find transportation to get the child there.”

A major highlight of each year’s event, which includes dinner, is a video, produced in conjunction with Adam Grubb Media, that shows how the organization has benefited the youth it serves.

In addition, there will be a Dessert Dash, where tables are encouraged to donate funds, and the top table gets first pick of their dessert.

“We’ll also have other fun activities like a photo booth and music and dancing with The Bishops,” Figge said.

Tickets are available at carmelgala.org.