Perma Pools expands in new facility on Michigan Road in Carmel

Perma Pools, a builder and seller of fiberglass and vinyl pools in Indianapolis since 1987, is expanding with a new facility in Carmel. Its new 8-acre location is at 10350 N. Michigan Rd., across from Target.

“We feel like the overall market in Carmel is currently underserved with high-quality pool builders and service companies,” Perma Pools President Daniel Majestic said. “When this 8-acre property came up for sale in the area, we jumped on it, since we service most of the pools up there, anyway.”

Majestic said the company’s numbers show that it built 32 pools last year in Carmel, even before establishing the new location. In total, it builds about 160 pools annually throughout central Indiana.

Perma Pools is owned by the same entrepreneurs who own Rogers Pool. Rogers Pool was the first pool distributor in Indianapolis, having opened in 1959. It is primarily a wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, and supplies pool professionals with their needs.

Perma Pools opened in 1987 to service the pools built by Rogers and other pool distributors. Perma Pools services include opening and closing pools; weekly service; biweekly service; chemical service; and replacing pool equipment.

“With our new location, new jobs will be coming to Carmel,” Majestic said. “I would expect that we will double the number of jobs in Carmel over the next two to three years.”

The Carmel location will have its grand opening in early April. Majestic said customers will receive a discount on chemical service to celebrate the opening.

“I look forward to meeting the community. We have a great reputation and have been rated the No. 1 pool builder on Angi’s List for the last 13 years,” Majestic said.