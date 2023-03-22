Expect temporary road, lane closures for Carmel Marathon Weekend

Several streets and lanes will be temporarily closed April 8 during the Carmel Marathon Weekend of races through the city. Delays are expected, and drivers are encouraged to plan alternate routes.

Motorists looking to avoid the marathon course are recommended to use 116th and 146th streets for east/west routes and Keystone Avenue and US-31 for north/south routes. With the exception of the first 2.5 miles of the marathon course, single lane closures will allow traffic to flow in the opposite direction or alongside runners, keeping delays to a minimum.

The course begins and finishes at 3rd Avenue and City Center Drive near the Palladium. All events begin at 8 a.m., with a maximum course time of 6.5 hours. The course and finish line will close at 2:30 p.m. All lanes of affected roads will open throughout the morning immediately following the last race participant.

Both lanes of City Center Drive, eastbound and westbound, will close just west of Veteran’s Way at 8 p.m. April 7 and remain closed until 4:30 p.m. April 8 for the start/finish area of the race. Traffic will be able to access Carmel City Center on April 8 starting at 8:25 a.m. from northbound Range Line Road to Veterans Way Boulevard via Gradle Drive or Monon Green Boulevard.

Temporary single-lane delays will occur on April 8 as follows:

City Center Drive

Between Range Line Road and Third Avenue: 8 p.m. April 7 until 2:30 p.m. April 8

Between Range Line Road and Veterans Way: 8 p.m. April 7 until 4:30 p.m. April 8

Between Veterans Way and Rangeline Road opens at 2:30 p.m. April 8

Range Line Road (April 8)

Full closure from Main Street to City Center Drive: 7:50 – 8:15 a.m.

Southbound from Main Street to Elm Street: 7:50 – 8:20 a.m.

Southbound only from Elm Street to City Center Drive: 7:50 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Northbound from City Center Drive to Main Street: 7:50 – 8:15 a.m.

Northbound from Executive Drive to Main Street: 7:50 – 8:20 a.m.

Southbound from City Center Drive to 116th Street: 8:05 – 8:35 a.m.

Full closure from 116th Street to 106th Street (at Westfield Boulevard): 8:05 – 8:44 a.m.

Northbound from Smoky Row Road to Clay Terrace Boulevard: 8:10 – 8:45 a.m.

106th Street (April 8)

Eastbound only from Westfield Boulevard to Gray Road: 8:15 – 8:50 a.m.

Westbound only from Gray Road to Hazel Dell Parkway: 8:25 – 9:35 a.m.

Delays at the Monon Greenway crossing: 9:35 a.m. – 12:25 p.m.

Hazel Dell Parkway (April 8)

Southbound curb lane only closed from Dellfield Boulevard to 106th Street: 8:30 – 10:15 a.m.

Center southbound lane and both northbound lanes remain open to traffic Dellfield Boulevard

Eastbound from Bridgeton Lane to Hazel Dell Parkway: 8:45 – 10:20 a.m.

Bridgeton Lane

Westbound from Dellfield Boulevard to Gladecrest Drive: 8:45 – 10:20 a.m. Gladecrest Drive

Northbound from Bridgeton Lane to Autumn Gate Way: 8:45 – 10:20 a.m. Autumn Gate Way

Northbound from Gladecrest Drive to 126th Street: 8:45 – 10:25 a.m.

126th Street (April 8)

Westbound from Hazel Dell Parkway to Limberlost Drive: 8:45 – 10:30 a.m.

Limberlost Drive (April 8)

Northbound from 126th Street to Harrison Drive: 8:50 – 10:40 a.m.

Harrison Drive (April 8)

Northbound from Limberlost Drive to Main Street: 8:50 – 10:45 a.m.

Main Street (April 8)

Full closure from Range Line Road to the Monon Greenway: 7:55 – 8:15 a.m.

Delays at the Monon Greenway crossing: 8 a.m. – 2:20 p.m.

Westbound from Harrison Drive to Hawthorne Drive: 8:50 – 10:55 a.m.

Hawthorne Drive (April 8)

Northbound from Main Street to Smokey Row Road: 8:50 – 11 a.m.

Smokey Row Road (April 8)

Westbound from Carmel High School stadium to Rangeline Road: 8 – 8:35 a.m. • Delays at the Monon Greenway crossing: 8:05 a.m. – 2:15 p.m.

Westbound from Hawthorne Drive to Rosalind Place: 8:55 – 11:15 a.m.

Clay Terrace Boulevard (April 8)

Runners crossing at the 146th Street stop light: 8:10 – 8:50 a.m.

John Street (April 8)

From 146th Street to Thornberry Drive: 8:15 – 9:15 a.m.

Thornberry Drive (April 8)

From John Street to Pearl Street: 8:15 – 9:20 a.m.

Gradle Drive (April 8)

Delays at the Monon Greenway crossing: 9:20 – 11:45 a.m.

96th Street (April 8)

Westbound from Monon Greenway trailhead to College Avenue: 9:35 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. N. College Avenue

Southbound from Pennsylvania Parkway to 96th Street: 9:40 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Pennsylvania Parkway

Southbound curb lane only from N. College Avenue to 111th Street: 9:40 a.m. – 1:10 p.m.

111th Street (April 8)

Delays at the Monon Greenway crossing: 9:30 – 11:55 a.m.

Full closure from Pennsylvania Parkway to Illinois Street: 9:45 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.

Illinois Street (April 8)

Northbound curb lane from 111th Street to 136th Street/Oak Ridge Road: 9:45 a.m. – 1:55 p.m.

Center northbound and both southbound lanes will remain open to traffic

Oak Ridge Road (April 8)

Northbound from 136th Street to Nevelle Lane: 10:05 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Nevelle Lane (April 8)

Eastbound from Oak Ridge Road to Rohrer Road: 10:10 a.m. – 2:05 p.m.

Rohrer Road (April 8)

Northbound from Nevelle Lane to 146th Street: 10:10 a.m. – 2:10 p.m.

146th Street (April 8)

One eastbound lane restricted under the Monon Greenway crossing: 10:15 a.m. – 2:15 p.m.

Additional information and course maps are available at CarmelMarathon.com.