Westfield Education Foundation fundraiser nets $70,000

A fundraiser held by the Westfield Education Foundation earlier this month brought in $70,000 that will help fund scholarships for high school seniors and support classroom initiatives for teachers.

The TopGolf fundraiser held March 4 in Fishers broke its single-event record and was centered around fun and education, said Joshua Andrews, spokesman for Westfield Washington Schools. Kyle Messmore, board president of the Westfield Education Foundation, said he is thankful that he can count on the continued support of donors and organizations.

“Having another record-breaking fundraising event is a testament to the generosity and commitment of our local community and organizations,” Messmore said. “The foundation is so proud to represent a community that cares so much about the future of our kids. I want to thank everyone who had a hand in putting this event together and everyone who continues to support our foundation and our mission.”

Tim Thoman, president and CEO of Indianapolis-based Performance Services, said it was an honor to be a part of the annual event.

“We are fortunate to be able to sponsor such a great organization to help further its mission to benefit Westfield students, staff and the future of Westfield,” Thoman said.

A Dec. 14 fundraiser, Bourbon & Bling, by the Westfield Education Foundation brought in $42,000, which officials said would go toward scholarships for graduating seniors and support classroom initiatives for teachers.