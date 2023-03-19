West Clay student named Children’s Miracle Network Hospital Champion

West Clay Elementary School fifth-grader Lucy Beyers has been named a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital Champion. Each year, 170 hospitals in the network select a champion in their community to serve as an ambassador to present how community members can support the hospitals and their patients.

On March 10, West Clay Elementary held a ceremony to congratulate Lucy on the honor and celebrate her strength and generosity amid several health challenges.

Riley Hospital for Children is the only hospital in the Children’s Miracle Network in Indiana, and it’s where Beyers spent the first seven months of her life. She was born with heterotaxy, a condition that affects internal organ alignment. To treat it, she underwent three surgeries, including open-heart surgery.

In 2019, she was diagnosed with vitiligo, a condition that causes her skin to lose pigment. In 2021, she received a pacemaker.

“Despite all of her medical challenges in her medical journey, (Lucy) finds a way to give back within her community,” said Susan Miles, officer for the Kids Caring and Sharing Program for the Riley’s Children Foundation. “We recognize her as being a champion because she’s a quite outstanding young lady.”

Beyer’s mother, Courtney, described her daughter as a sweet girl who cares about others. In December 2022, Lucy celebrated her birthday by raising money for Riley through a hot chocolate stand.

Since her surgery in 2021, Beyers’ has been more energetic and has enjoyed playing tennis. She said that when she grows up, she wants to be a nurse to help save kids the way Riley saved her. She encourages children going through a journey like hers to not give up.

“Keep going,” she said. “You’ve got to keep pushing through and you’ll get there just like me.”