A road closure has been announced for Zionsville on March 20, from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. at 96 Street under the I-465 overpass from Robison Road to Hoosier Village Drive. Flaggers will be present on March 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Access will be available on Robison Road and Hoosier Village Drive.