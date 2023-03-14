Regalique wine, food boutique opens on Carmel’s Main Street

By Mark LaFay

Regalique, a wine and gourmet food boutique, has opened for business at 110 W. Main St., Suite 120 in Carmel.

Regalique was inspired by owner Jexy Rowe’s travels throughout Europe and in South America during her formative years. Rowe said she found the best way to experience the culture of an area is through their food and drink. This led to several culinary experiences that she wants to share with others.

Regalique features a diverse array of gourmet foods, including imported and domestic cheese and charcuterie, honeys, olives, assorted spreads, accoutrements, teas, chocolate and confections.

“The wine in the boutique really tells the story of my travels,” Rowe said.

She said guests can expect to find wines with a high quality to price ratio. Guests can also discover an assortment of wine accessories and books to assist them in their journeys through the world of wine. Wine concierge services are also available for those that prefer to be assisted.

Other services are available to assist guests.

“When guests arrive at Regalique, we want them to experience a warm and inviting environment where they are encouraged to explore,” Rowe said.

The wines have QR codes that help shoppers navigate pairings with a variety of food options found in the store.

Regalique is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday noon to 5 p.m. Learn more at regalique.com.