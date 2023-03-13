Current Publishing
Night & Day diversions – March 14, 2023

Footloose’

“Footloose” runs through March 26 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

‘Murder on the Orient Express’

Civic Theatre is presenting “Murder on the Orient Express” through March 25 at the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit civictheatre.org.

The Oak Ridge Boys

The Oak Ridge Boys’ “Front Porch Singin’ Tour” is set for 8 p.m. March 17 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

Peking Acrobats

The Peking Acrobats featuring The Shanghai Circus will perform at 8 p.m. March 18 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.


