Blueprint for Improvement: Backyard beauty in Noblesville

Built in 2014 in Noblesville’s Twin Oaks neighborhood, this home was in need of a backyard upgrade for outdoor entertaining.

The existing deck was replaced with a three-seasons room to increase indoor/outdoor living and entertaining space.

Eze-Breeze windows allow the homeowners to effortlessly convert the room from sunroom to screened porch based on the weather.

The firepit makes for the perfect spot to enjoy the outdoors through the fall.

A stamped concrete patio gives the look of stone with added durability and minimal maintenance.

Custom lighting allows for outdoor enjoyment after the sun goes down.