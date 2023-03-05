Shamrock Drop set for March 17

A St. Patrick’s Day-themed event is making another return to Westfield that will benefit local students and teachers.

The Shamrock Drop, which runs from 6 to 8 p.m. March 17, will be held at Grand Junction Plaza this year and doubles as a Westfield Washington Parent University fundraiser. Proceeds from the shamrocks will go toward providing additional educational opportunities for students and teachers.

Members of the public can purchase paper shamrocks for $5 each. Each shamrock purchased will grant individuals a chance to win a prize basket filled with donations from local Westfield businesses.

Shamrocks will have the purchaser’s name on them and will be placed in a large pot of faux gold. On March 17, all shamrocks will be dropped from Grand Junction Plaza in hopes of landing in one of the many pots of gold prizes. Other activities include Irish music by Indy Ceili Band, Irish dancing by Celtic Motion, themed games, crafts, retail, food vendors and more.

“WWS Parent University remains dedicated to our students, families and staff,” said Ashley Knott, coordinator of family and community engagement for Westfield Washington Schools. “We are lucky to partner with Westfield Welcome for Shamrock Drop. Funds raised support the needs of students like shoes, clothes, school supplies, programs and more. Academic success and well-being are both essential to a student’s successful educational journey.”

Shamrock Drop’s presenting sponsor, Indiana Members Credit Union, will also have a “cash cube” on-site with additional prizes from local businesses.

“This is a great event for the entire family to enjoy on Saint Patrick’s Day. In 2022, we were able to donate $3,000 to Parent University with the help of our community, and we enjoy seeing this event grow year after year,” said Kayla Arnold, director of Westfield Welcome.

Businesses are encouraged to reach out to Westfield Welcome if they are interested in providing donations for this event by emailing welcome@westfield.in.gov. Ticket sales will end at noon March 16.

For more, visit westfieldwelcome.com/shamrock-drop.