Fishers café serves more than food for patrons

A new social space is opening in Fishers March 7 for those who want a good drink. That is, the kind made without alcohol.

Recovery Café at 7050 E. 116th St., Suite101, serves coffee, baked goods and, most important, provides help and resources for those who live with drug or alcohol addiction.

“We provide a lot for those in recovery,” said Joylynn Foli, the café’s executive director. “In a way, we are a community center in that we offer a fun time for people who in many cases have forgotten how to have fun.”

For example, Foli said Thursday is music night. Usually, someone will come and perform live music for café guests.

But it’s not all fun and games.

There are Recovery Circles, or support groups, throughout the week. They are designed for those with substance use disorder and for the homeless and the mentally ill.

The Fishers Recovery Cafe is part of the nationwide Recovery Café network. There are about 50 such cafes throughout the United States, including 15 in Indiana.

Foli said each center acts as its own entity, somewhat like a franchise. Each can design their own program, but each combines food with support groups and information on resources.

“The collective impact of this growing network of healing communities will over time transform thousands of lives, not just those that come through the doors of these new Recovery Cafés, but also their friends and family,” Recovery Café founder Killian Noe said.

Foli said Recovery Café has developed a name for itself as a resource hub for those in need.

“We provide a drop-off place where people know they can go and maybe get help with things like transportation or housing or leads on counseling,” she said. “It’s important that these at-risk people know that help is available.”