Current Publishing
You are at:»»»2 Carmel caddies earn college tuition, housing scholarships

2 Carmel caddies earn college tuition, housing scholarships

0
By on Carmel Community

By Riya Chinni

The Western Golf Association recently awarded 18 Chick Evans Scholarships to caddies throughout Indiana, including to Carmel High School seniors Charles “Charlie” McGuckin and McKinley Woodward.

McGuckin

The competitive scholarship covers tuition and housing. Caddies who have served more than 100 “loops,” or rounds, on a golf course, which typically last four or more hours, are eligible to apply. Recipients are chosen based on strong academic record, extracurriculars and character.

McGuckin, a caddy at Woodland Country Club, plans to study finance and accounting at Purdue University, while Woodward, a caddy at Crooked Stick Golf Club, will study broadcast journalism at Indiana University.

McGuckin said when he started caddying about six years ago, he was about the height of a driver, but he felt extremely welcomed by the members at Woodland Country Club, who taught him how to caddy.

Woodward

“My favorite part (of being a caddy) is building relationships with the members,” McGuckin said. “They’re all very friendly, and it’s neat to hear guys’ stories. I have an interest in business, so it’s fun to talk to them about their careers and ask questions.”

Woodward also began caddying with no prior golfing experience, and she said she learned many lessons through it.

“Being teachable was something that I really learned from caddying, and I think that it’s a really important lesson that I’ll have forever,” Woodward said.

Woodward and McGuckin golf recreationally in addition to caddying.


More Headlines

Taking heart: Carmel resident set to run Boston Marathon for a cause Carmel team Tech-nically advances to international robotics competition  Carmel High School students set free TEDx conference for April 16  Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville camps full of activities Snapshot: PepsiCo, Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville partner on literacy, diversity programs Westfield Lions Club accepting scholarship applications
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact