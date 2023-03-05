Indianapolis actor takes turn as Agatha Christie’s legendary detective

Eric Reiberg is ready for the challenge of taking on Agatha Christie’s legendary Belgian detective Hercule Poirot.

Reiberg said it’s an extremely fun role.

“It’s a guy who is both obsessive and detail-oriented,” Reiberg said. “He wants people to have good things happen to them because he wants them to follow the law and do things right and everything will be all right. Of course, that never happens and dead people end up around him all the time.”

The Indianapolis resident plays Poirot in Civic Theatre’s production of “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express,” set for March 10-25 at the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel.

“I’ve seen David Sachet’s portrayal several times on the BBC show,” Reiberg said. “It’s the most well-known and certainly the one who sticks in everyone’s mind.”

Reiberg said he didn’t specifically avoid watching other versions of Poirot.

“I’ve spent a little time in France, and knowing fussy Frenchmen is the easiest way to replicate the character,” Reiberg said.

Reiberg, a Broad Ripple High School graduate, spent eight weeks in France during high school and three weeks while in college.

“My mom speaks French, so we get real pretentious with it now and then,” he said. “I couldn’t speak the language, but I could do a good accent, and that got me into a language program that allowed me to learn it.”

Sherra Lasley plays Helen Hubbard, an actor.

“She’s a bigger-than-life character,” Lasley said. “She loves to manipulate, flirt and have a good time. That’s what has been so fun about playing her.”

Lasley loves whodunits but had never read or seen the show until being cast. Then she watched the 2017 version of the movie.

Lasley is appearing in her first show in Indianapolis.

“I just moved here from Los Angeles a couple of months before the audition,” Lasley said. “My sister lives in Fishers and just had her first child. She was nervous about finding care when she went back to work. I was in Los Angeles as an actor, essentially working from home. With the blessing of my agents, I came out here. Then I’ll decide if I’m going to stay here or go back to LA.”

Lasley said the COVID-19 pandemic changed the acting industry. Now, she can audition virtually.

Lasley spent several years in Chicago doing improv, sketch comedy and stand-up comedy. She was mostly working in film, including comedy web shows, commercial voiceovers and some TV spots.

“This is the first play I’ve done in maybe 20 years,” Lasley said. “I’ve been wanting to get back into live theater. It’s completely different from film. It’s been incredible to have a team of people that have to be fun to work with and the process of working a well-written play and character. It’s a delight.”

Indianapolis resident John Goodson is directing the show.

“I’ve not read it and I’ve not seen any of the movies,” Goodson said. “What’s compelling is it has such a long history, and people know the story and love the story. Everybody loves a murder mystery. There are really juicy characters and there is really good heart underneath it all, which you don’t always get.”

For more, visit civctheatre.org.