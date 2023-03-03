Longtime resident seeks seat on Fishers City Council

By Jeff Decker

Bill Stuart has, as a member of the Fishers Planning Commission for the past seven years, played a role in supporting and promoting growth and quality of life in a city he has called home for 29 years.

Stuart, a Democrat, would like to continue to have a hand in Fishers’ progress as a member of its city council. He is seeking election as the council’s Southwest District representative.

“As a planning commission member, I’ve supported and promoted some great projects in our community,” said Stuart, citing the planned expansion of the Fishers District as one of those successes. “However, I believe there is much more we can do to make certain that Fishers becomes an even better place to work, play and raise a family.”

Stuart is the lone Democrat registered for the May 2 primary in the Southwest District race. Incumbent David Giffel, a Republican, is seeking reelection.

If elected to the council, Stuart said he would focus on continued economic development to bring high-tech jobs like those at the Andretti Autosport headquarters, enhance quality of life with projects like the Geist Waterfront Park and Nickel Plate Trail, and partner with Hamilton Southeastern Schools to help Fishers continue to attract employers and families while maintaining strong housing values.

“We need to grow in a smart way to develop quality housing, improve the city’s walkability, encourage small business startups and improve our quality of life so the people who work in Fishers – like teachers, public safety officers and firefighters – can also live in Fishers,” he said.

Stuart also serves on the Fishers Fire Merit Board. He is an adjunct professor at Ivy Tech Community College and has worked in various government relations jobs during a 40-year career. He and his wife Peggi have four children and four grandchildren.