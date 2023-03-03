Current Publishing
Fishers City Council president seeks reelection

By Jeff Decker

John Weingardt has lived in Fishers for more than 27 years and, having first been elected in 2011, has served on its governing board through its transition from a town to a city.

During that time, he has learned what issues are important to his constituents. And they are the same issues that are important to him.

Weingardt, the president of the Fishers City Council, lists infrastructure, development and city services as his areas of focus as he campaigns for reelection in the South Central District. He is unopposed in the May 2 Republican primary. Lane Skeeters also is seeking the seat and does not face opposition in the Democratic primary.

“Infrastructure and moving about in our community is the No. 1 issue I hear from constituents on,” Weingardt said. “It is critical that we continue to invest in our roads and other public infrastructure to keep a top level of service for our residents.”

To do that, the city must keep attracting new businesses and residents, he said. It also must continue to provide quality essential services.

“Fishers has been such a success because we have had a strong focus on quality of life and amenities,” he said.

Weingardt serves on the Fishers Police Foundation and the City Council Budget and Finance Committee. He has been a practicing Certified Public Accountant for more than 30 years. His community involvement and career are reflected in the issues that matter to him.

“My main motivation (for seeking reelection) is to continue to provide fiscally responsible leadership along with the best amenities possible for our citizens,” Weingardt said. “In addition, I want to continue to provide robust public safety initiatives.”

Weingardt is a partner in the Fishers-based accounting firm Peachin, Schwartz & Weingardt. He and his wife of 34 years, Tina, have three children and three granddaughters.


