CSO’s John Williams tribute concerts won’t include film clips

Carmel Symphony Orchestra has announced a change to its “Best of John Williams” tribute concerts March 11-12 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel.

“Due to the failure of our contractor to secure licensing rights to the requisite film clips, the concerts will proceed with the glorious John Williams-composed music but without movie clips projected onto the Palladium’s screen,” CSO Executive Director Cara Pittenger stated. “We have just been informed of this situation, barely a week before the concerts, and in spite of many months of advance work with the contractor along with assurances that we indeed had the rights necessary for the performances. To say we are disappointed is an understatement. We are disappointed that our original plan for this special offering will not be realized, and especially disappointed for our fans. However, we still intend to present two amazing concerts, and hope everyone still will plan to join us on March 11 or 12.”

The concerts are set for 7:30 p.m. March 11 and 3 p.m. March 12.

To show its appreciation for those who have purchased tickets and attend the concerts, the orchestra will e-mail a special code following the performances, good for a 50 percent discount on tickets to CSO’s April or May programs:

April 22 — Masterworks 5 with Cellist Sterling Elliott. Included among selections will be the Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 4, Cello Concerto No. 1 by Saint Saens, plus In Rowan Oak – a tribute to the great American writer William Faulkner composed by Dr. John Berners, Professor of Music at the University of Indianapolis.

May 6 — CSO Pops: Respect – A Tribute to Aretha Franklin, featuring the great music from the incomparable Queen of Soul (and first woman inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame).

Patrons who purchased tickets for March 11 or 12 but decide not to attend the concerts may contact the Palladium Fifth Third Bank Box Office at 317.843.3800, from now up until the start of the concerts, for a full refund.

“We truly appreciate our fans’ understanding, and their continued support, and hope they will choose to join us for The Best of John Williams,” Pittenger stated. “We promise to give you two dynamic concerts with magnificent music, exactly what you’ve come to expect from your Carmel Symphony Orchestra.”