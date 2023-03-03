Carmel team Tech-nically advances to international robotics competition 

Carmel-based robotics team Tech-nically is set to compete internationally in the FIRST LEGO League Razorback Open Invitational in May. Along with competing, the team has been raising awareness about nuclear energy.

The lone LEGO robotics team in Carmel, Tech-nically is comprised of eight students who attend Creekside Middle School. The team works together to assemble robots and program them to perform tasks that demonstrate the use of clean energy.

FLL competitions are for middle school students, with teams forming at the beginning of the school year. Since forming two years ago, Tech-nically won best robot design and run at the 2021 FIRST LEGO Qualifying Tournament in Lafayette. In 2022, the team earned a championship at the event.

In December 2022, the team won Champion’s Award Finalist in the FIRST Indiana Robotics State Championship, which qualified the team for the international competition, according to Dimple Shah, a mother of one of the team members.

“The team has their core values, such as fun and innovation,” Shah said. “Another one of those values is community outreach. What are you learning and what are you giving back to the society?”

The students share an interest in clean energy, traveling to sites such as Purdue University and Benton County Wind Farms to learn about new energy. Together, they work to raise awareness about nuclear energy.

The team met with Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard Feb. 23 at Carmel City Hall to present what it learned. Brainard shared his thoughts on the presentation, saying nuclear energy is part of the answer to address climate change.

“I’m so happy you’re studying this,” Brainard said. “The presentation was wonderful.”

The FLL Razerback Open invitational will be held in Arkansas from May 18 to 21. Tech-nically will compete against 79 other teams from around the globe.