Day campers at Park Tudor take a turn on the zip line. (Photo courtesy of Park Tudor)

Summer camps reflect ‘hallmarks of the Park Tudor educational experience’

Indiana

Park Tudor’s summer camps aim to provide many elements similar to what its students experience during the school year.

“Park Tudor’s summer camps and classes feature small class sizes and lots of individual attention – hallmarks of the Park Tudor educational experience,” said Rachel Dabertin, director of auxiliary programs at Park Tudor. “Many of our camps and classes are taught by our own exceptional teaching staff, along with highly qualified outside instructors. So, in addition to having fun, students learn and grow.”

The school at 7200 N. College Ave. in Indianapolis offers summer camp options for children from age 3 to 18 years old. Offerings include a general day camp and sessions focusing on arts and crafts, sports, performing arts, science, robotics, literature, Spanish language immersion, chess and gaming and more. Half- and full-day options are available.

“Our wide variety of options offer something for everyone and will give families a taste of the Park Tudor experience,” Dabertin said.

Registration for the camps opens in March and will continue until spots are filled. Dalbertin recommends signing up early, as the camps and classes can fill quickly.

Learn more at parktudor.org/summer.


