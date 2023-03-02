Carmel High School students set free TEDx conference for April 16 

By Shelly Gattlieb

Carmel High School students have been working for months to plan a TEDx conference, set for 2 to 4 p.m. April 16 at the Carmel Clay Public Library. The conference will feature short presentations by student and adult speakers.

Potential student presenters go through an audition process, and once selected are matched with speaker groups to help them prepare. Speaker groups work 1-on-1 with each student presenter, guiding them through the process and serving as mentors, often aiding with revisions. Adult speakers include community leaders and local role models.

This year’s theme is “In the Stars,” and presenters are encouraged to creatively expand on the concept.

“We like to choose a theme and keep it open to interpretation to get speakers’ unique perspectives and stories with each of their talks,” said Maahi Wason, who oversees promotions for the event.

An intermission will take place halfway through the event, with musical performances and complimentary refreshments. Guests are also encouraged to participate in games and a photo booth.

Karishma Sankar, vice president of the CHS TEDx Club, said a top priority is engaging the greater Carmel community.

“We’d really like to see more of our community members attend from all age groups,” Sankar said. “This is not just for Carmel High School students.”

Katie Rizzuto is on the decorating committee of the CHS TEDx club and is involved with Sprinkle of Joy, a baking club that is donating to the event.

“It’s just a great place to hear new ideas and it brings together a big community of people with similar interests and can be a great opportunity to meet new people and be inspired,” Rizzuto said.

The free event will be held in the CCPL community room. Register for the conference through the CCPL website.