Westfield Lions Club accepting scholarship applications

The Westfield Lions Club is accepting applications for four $2,000 scholarships that will be awarded to Westfield High School graduating seniors.

The scholarships include the Lester Tudor Memorial Scholarship for academic achievements and the Florence Benson Memorial Scholarship for combining community service and academic excellence. Two other scholarships, the Don Russel Career Development Scholarship and the Trade & Vocational School Scholarship, are for students planning to attend trade or vocational schools.

Besides the four scholarships, the Westfield Lions Club is working on appropriating funding for additional scholarships for students in the SOS, or Service over Self, Club. The SOS Club focuses on performing service work in the Westfield community.

Applications for the scholarships are available through the Westfield High School guidance office. Applications will be received until March 27 with scholarship recipients being recognized by the Westfield Lions Club at a meeting in May.