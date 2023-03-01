Modglin helps lead ZCHS to second place finish in boys swimming state finals

Zionsville Community High School senior Will Modglin concluded his high school swimming career in memorable fashion.

Modglin repeated as both the 200-yard individual medley and 100 backstroke state champion for the third consecutive year Feb. 25 at the IHSAA boys swimming and diving state finals at the IU Natatorium at IUPUI.

Modglin broke his own state record in the 200 IM with a time of 1 minute, 43.74 seconds. He set a national high school record of 45.08 in the 100 backstroke prelims Feb. 24 and then won in 45.69

The Eagles finished second with 257 points. Carmel won the state title for the ninth consecutive year with 363 points.

“I was really happy with the way it ended this year,” said Modglin, who finished his career with seven state titles. “There was a lot of hard work and dedication that went into it. There were lots of times when we didn’t want to do it, but we realize when it comes down to you, you’ve got to do it for the team. I was happy it all came together. We had a lot of guys at the top level, and when it came down to it, they came out here and showed the hard work they put in.”

Modglin also was on the 200 freestyle relay team that set a state record with its winning time of 1:20.53. He was joined by seniors Will Raches and Gabe Berry and junior Walker Mattice.

Modglin, who will compete for the University of Texas next season, was named the Mental Attitude Award winner for boys swimming.

“I don’t think I could have scripted this any better,” Eagles coach Scott Kubly said. “They all swam well. I couldn’t be any more happy for Will getting the Mental Attitude Award. It was well deserved.”

Kubly said all the swimmers performed even better than expected.

“We had a great night (in the prelims) and came back (in the finals) and followed up,” Kubly said. “I can’t complain about any swim anyone had this weekend. We have some swimmers who got points coming back. We’ll see how things pan out and try again next year.”

The Eagles’ 200 medley relay of Modglin, Berry, sophomore Caleb Kuntz and senior Malcolm Slater placed second.

Raches finished second in the 100 freestyle and Mattice was third.

In the 200 freestyle, Mattice finished second and Raches was third.

The 400 freestyle relay of Mattice, Slater, Raches and sophomore Toby Dollens was second.

Raches, who will swim for Indiana University next season, said it was a nice way to finish his high school career.

“I think our team really stepped up to the occasion,” Raches said. “It’s a great way to go out. I was very pleased with my times. Going into the season, I knew I had something to prove and I think I proved everything I could out there. I got four years now at IU and I’m excited for what the future holds.”