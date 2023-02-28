Mix Food Hall opens at Carmel, Fishers Kroger stores

Kroger’s latest concept in offering more services for customers is Mix Food Hall.

“It’s another example of how we are trying to make life more convenient for our customers,” said Eric Halvorson, manager for corporate affairs for the Kroger Central Division. “People can come in and order dinner while they are in a Kroger.”

California-based Kitchen United has opened its first two Mix Food Hall locations in Indiana inside Kroger stores at 1217 S. Range Line Rd., Carmel, and 9799 E. 116th St., Fishers. The locations are open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. There are now 17 Mix Food Hall locations nationally.

“We are on the leading edge of this concept,” Halvorson said.

Halvorson said customers can shop for groceries and pick up dinner while in the store.

“It’s another way to simplify life and have one-stop shopping in a sense,” he said.

Grand opening events will kick off March 10 when Kroger and Kitchen United join local community leaders for ribbon cutting ceremonies at 10:30 a.m. at Fishers and 12:30 p.m. at Carmel.

“Kitchen United created the concept with the idea that it can work with a number of different restaurants depending on space and other considerations,” Halvorson said. “They can mix and match based on local interest.”

The Mix Food Hall locations offer a selection from five restaurant brands: Firehouse Subs: hot specialty subs prepared with meats and cheeses, on toasted sub rolls, and served with vegetables and condiments; Nathan’s Famous: serving its New York hot dogs and burgers and fries; Nékter Juice Bar: freshly made smoothies and açaí bowls made to order without unnecessary sugars, processed ingredients and artificial flavors: Saladworks: freshly made salads with ingredients chopped fresh all day and also serving paninis; and Wow Bao: Asian-inspired street food including bao, pan-seared potstickers, steamed dumplings and rice bowls.

Halvorson said family members can order from different restaurants and pay a single bill.

“That lets everyone satisfy their taste buds at the same time,” he said.

Mix Food Hall offers on-site ordering via digital kiosks and online ordering at MixFoodHall.com and will be available on Uber Eats, Grubhub and DoorDash.

The celebration will continue with two giveaway events at 10 a.m. March 11 in Carmel and at 3 p.m. March 13 in Fishers, with prizes totaling $70,000. The first 100 adult guests in line at each event will win “Mix Meals for a Year,” a package that includes 12 Mix Food Hall gift cards valued at $25 each and a $50 Kroger gift card.

For more, visit MixFoodHall.com.