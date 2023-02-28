Fishers announces new parks director

The City of Fishers has hired Marissa Deckert as the new director of Fishers Parks. Formerly the department’s assistant director, she will take over day-to-day operations and lead upcoming initiatives, including the opening of Geist Waterfront Park this spring, the Geist Half Marathon in September and the Summer Concert Series at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater.

Since joining the Fishers Parks in 2018, Deckert helped spearhead the launch of new parks spaces, including the Fishers AgriPark and Fishers Maker Playground at Hub & Spoke. She also led the launch of a new concert series at the NPD AMP in 2022, which featured national acts like The Avett Brothers, Gov’t Mule, and Houndmouth.

“Marissa has been a key contributor to elevating Fishers Parks over the past few years, transitioning the department from a focus on smaller programming to large-scale community events,” Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness stated. “Her expertise in event management and experience in the entertainment industry has allowed us to secure major national acts for the NPD AMP stage and take popular community events such as Spark!Fishers and Glow in the Park to the next level.”

During her time at Fishers Parks, Deckert led the charge on training and certifying Fishers Parks as the first sensory inclusive parks system in Indiana. She also works closely with the Fishers Advisory Committee on Disability to ensure Parks spaces and programs are accessible to all. In 2019, she was a guest speaker at the Indiana Governors Conference on Disability and oversaw the department’s partnership with national accessibility leader Kulture City.

Deckert also sits on the Fishers Arts & Culture Commission and worked with the Commission to launch the Art Wall at Brooks School Park.

“I’m so fortunate to have the opportunity to lead the Parks department and continue to work with the amazing City team that makes Fishers so vibrant,” Deckert stated. “Our team has an incredibly busy and exciting year ahead of us, and I can’t wait to make a greater impact through community connectedness, our spectacular spaces, and the richness and diversity of events.”

A native of Southern California, Deckert moved to Indiana in 2018 after spending three years in the Pacific Northwest. She is a Fishers resident, a mother of two and a grandmother. She is also PTO Board president for Hamilton Southeastern Schools.