Fishers community events – March 2023

‘Floral Tour of Bermuda’ by Bobbi K Samples at Meyer Najem Construction

Nickel Plate Arts is presenting “Floral Tour of Bermuda” by Bobbi K Samples at Meyer Najem Construction. The exhibit will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until March 28. Bobbi K Samples’ floral artworks, inspired by Bermuda’s culture and landscapes, promise to provide a captivating experience for visitors.

“We Move Together”

Fishers is hosting a free StoryWalk event titled “We Move Together” at Brooks School Park, 11780 Brooks School Rd., from March 1 to March 31. Visitors can take a self-guided tour of the park while reading pages from the book “We Move Together” by Kelly Fritsch. The event promotes literacy and physical activity and is open to all. For more, call 317-595-3111.

Fishers Parks Spring Formal

Adults and children ages 7-12 are invited to enjoy a night of fun with dancing, a themed photo booth, light refreshments and more activities at this semi-formal event. Spring Formal will run from 6 to 8 p.m. March 4 at the Fishers Parks HQ, 8100 E. 106th St. Registration is $25 per person.

For more, visit playfishers.com/609/Spring-Formal.

“March Disability Awareness: Building Our Future Together”

The Fishers Arts Council and Conner Prairie are presenting “March Disability Awareness: Building Our Future Together,” a free art exhibition featuring works created by individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities and exceptional learners. The exhibit will be on display from March 1 to March 30 at the Collaboration Hub Gallery and Conner Prairie Museum Center, with hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Meet the artists and enjoy performances and lectures March 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Conner Prairie, and March 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Collaboration Hub Art Gallery. For more, call 317-537-1670

Free Yoga Wednesdays

Free Yoga Wednesdays return in March at Billericay Park in Fishers. Roots & Wings Yoga Wellness will lead the free classes from 9 to 10 a.m. every Wednesday in March, starting March 1 and ending March 29. All skill levels are welcome, but participants must bring their own mats. Pre-registration isn’t required. For more, visit https://playfishers.com/533/Free-Yoga-Wednesdays.