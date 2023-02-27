Indiana Wind Symphony to feature harp soloist Melissa Gallant in ‘Sound the Harp’ concert on March 4

Current Publishing
Indiana Wind Symphony will feature its harp soloist Melissa Gallant at “Sound the Harp” concert.

Indiana Wind Symphony’s upcoming concert is aptly named “Sound the Harp.”

Indiana Wind Symphony will feature its harp soloist Melissa Gallant at 7:30 p.m. March 4 at the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel.

IWS Music Director Charles Conrad will conduct most of the concert. The guest conductor is flute player Laura Recendez.

Gallant will perform on Stephen Sondheim’s suite from “Invitation to a March.”

“It’s incidental music that was used from one of his plays,” Gallant said. “It’s a really cool piece. It has 10 sections in it. It’s very melodic.”

There also is a piece by Reynaldo Hahn called “Le Bal de Beatrice d’Este.”

“There is a piece about a beetle called ‘Scarab!’ with flute, bassoon and harp,”  said Gallant, an Indianapolis resident who has been with IWS for 20 years. ‘I’m interested in seeing how that goes together. It should be a really fun piece.”

Conrad said the “Scarab!” is a world premiere by composer David Sartor, who lives in Nashville, Tenn.

“We’ve done a couple other premieres of Sartor’s work,” Conrad said.

The final piece is “The Sword and the Stone,” by Benjamin Britten.

“It’s quite an assortment,” Gallant said.  “The biggest harp solo part is from Sondheim, but they all have really big harp parts.”

For more, visit indianawindsymphony.org.


