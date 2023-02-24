Current Publishing
You are at:»»»NYC jazz pianist to perform at Zionsville church

NYC jazz pianist to perform at Zionsville church

0
By on Zionsville Community

(Photo courtesy of Kazuo Goshima.)

Award-winning New York City jazz pianist Ben Rosenblum will perform at Zionsville Christian Church, 120 N. 9th St., at 4 p.m. Feb. 26.

Rosenblum will play a wide-ranging repertoire with selections from the jazz and popular music traditions. Admission is free.

Rosenblum (Photo courtesy of CK Photography)

“This show is free admission, so I’m particularly excited to spread the word, and I hope that many people are able to come who might not usually attend a jazz show,” Rosenblum said. “I’m joined by two of my favorite musicians from New York, Matt Dwonszyk and Ben Zweig. I’ve known and played with these musicians for many years, and they are good friends and amazing interpreters of the music. I know it will be a special event.”

Rosenblum has toured throughout the United States and Canada, Europe and Japan.

“I love being able to travel to different places and meet people across the country who connect with our music. It makes the world feel a lot smaller and more friendly and I feel part of a larger musical family,” Rosenblum said.

Rosenblum, 29, just released an album, “A Thousand Pebbles.”


More Headlines

Zionsville resident set to publish children’s book ‘It hurts to see’: City of Carmel removes 55 mature, invasive trees from Lexington Farms neighborhood Westfield mayoral candidates participate in forum Mitchell seeks Zionsville Town Council seat Carmel in brief — February 21, 2023 Zionsville’s new 48-acre Pittman Farm development begins Phase 1
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact