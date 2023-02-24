NYC jazz pianist to perform at Zionsville church

Award-winning New York City jazz pianist Ben Rosenblum will perform at Zionsville Christian Church, 120 N. 9th St., at 4 p.m. Feb. 26.

Rosenblum will play a wide-ranging repertoire with selections from the jazz and popular music traditions. Admission is free.

“This show is free admission, so I’m particularly excited to spread the word, and I hope that many people are able to come who might not usually attend a jazz show,” Rosenblum said. “I’m joined by two of my favorite musicians from New York, Matt Dwonszyk and Ben Zweig. I’ve known and played with these musicians for many years, and they are good friends and amazing interpreters of the music. I know it will be a special event.”

Rosenblum has toured throughout the United States and Canada, Europe and Japan.

“I love being able to travel to different places and meet people across the country who connect with our music. It makes the world feel a lot smaller and more friendly and I feel part of a larger musical family,” Rosenblum said.

Rosenblum, 29, just released an album, “A Thousand Pebbles.”