New playground unveiled at Gateway Park

A new playground was unveiled Feb. 23 at Gateway Park, 6150 Gateway E. Dr., directly west of the Neighborhoods at Anson community in Whitestown.

“We are excited to offer a playground where children and families can have fun and learn in a safe, inclusive and accessible environment,” Whitestown Parks Director Dominic Cornett said.

According to GameTime, the makers of the playground equipment, amenities include two large innovative and industry-first elements, a sensory wave climber and a GTWave to aid in learning and sensory development.

The wave climber allows children of all abilities to climb while enhancing sensory development and the GTWave is a net climber with a transfer platform which is attached to an accessible route leading to a six-foot zip slide.

The park also has a turf surface, multiple shade structures, a zip line, and four different types of swings.

The project was funded by a grant in 2022 from the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which provides matching grants to states and local governments for the acquisition and development of public outdoor recreation areas and facilities. The Land and Water Conservation Fund grant was for $367,932. The grant was used to fund the playground equipment, solar lighting, handicapped-accessible sidewalks, and new trash cans.

For more, visit Whitestown.in.gov/gateway-park.