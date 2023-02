Workers on Feb. 15 install Marmon, the first of four sculptures that pay homage to classic cars with Hoosier ties planned along 96th Street. Marmon, installed at the intersection at Priority Way, is inspired by the “Marmon Wasp,” which won the first Indy 500 in 1911. The four sculptures are designed by Arlon Bayliss. A formal installation ceremony is set to take place this spring. (Photo courtesy of the City of Carmel)