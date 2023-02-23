“Ant-Man” a ride full of colorful characters and details.

The new Ant-Man movie, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” is the 31st in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the first of Phase Five, tagged the “Secret Wars,” with additional releases scheduled between 2024 and 2025.

The movie kicks off with the return of Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), Hope Van Dyne/Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Cassie (Kathryn Newton), Scott’s now 18-year-old daughter. The group returns to the Quantum Realm, facing down supervillain Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Majors’ delivers a Darth Vadar-like, menacing performance of the outer world outlaw who originally made his debut in the comic book “Fantastic Four No. 19” in 1963. The character will have a more prominent role in the MCU’s upcoming projects, “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” and “Avengers: Secret Wars.”

Janet is the film’s star, leading the costume-clad alliance in their journey through the Quantum Realm, a sub-atomic sphere outside of our space and time, a “Star Wars” vibe visual medley with creative life forms and droids. As they travel among rebels and allies, Janet’s secrets expose a connection that threatens to destroy them all.

Rudd is entertaining in reprising his role of Scott, just your average divorced, nice guy superhero bug dad raising a talented teenage daughter. Cassie comes into her own, learning the ropes of honing the talent and traits inherited from her dad. Sadly, Hope/Wasp is given little influence in the quest; her character is primarily insignificant, reduced to reactionary one-liners of the other players.

Much like Cassie’s meta telescope that transports them into the Realm, “Quantumania” sucks you into the action and delivers a few surprises in a fantasy world of victory and vengeance.

P.S: Don’t forget to stay for the two bonus scenes at the film’s end.