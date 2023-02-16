Geist resident coordinates diaper drive

It’s an annual passion project for one local resident.

On March 15, Geist-area resident Krista Hays will again be coordinating Diaper Day, an annual fundraiser to help struggling families afford diapers for their newborns.

The Villages of Indiana began sponsoring the yearly Diaper Day in 2017. The Villages is a nonprofit that assists with placement of children into foster care or adoptive families. The agency also helps families to afford the cost of raising children – including the cost of diapers.

“We know not everyone can be a foster parent,” Hays said. “But we hope everyone can support a foster family, family in need or former foster youth. Donating diapers is an easy and simple way to help Villages’ families and children who stretch budgets and dollars each and every week.

The Villages’ 2023 goal is to collect 60,000 donated diapers.

“We’re especially looking for sizes 4, 5 and 6,” Hays said. “Also, we’re looking for toddler pull-on diapers.”

An advisory council assists The Villages with the annual drive.

“Most of us on the council have a child in diapers,” said Grace Oter, council chair and nursing director at Riley Hospital for Children. “We directly feel the impact at the cash register and understand the struggle among parents to make ends meet every day. No parent should ever have to choose between a diaper change and putting food on the table.”

Hays agrees.

“There are two ways to support families – make a diaper donation on or before March 15 or host a diaper drive,” Hays said.

Donors can purchase diapers through The Villages’ Wish List on Amazon.com, and the diapers will be delivered directly to their office.

The other way is for the donor to deliver diapers directly to The Villages of Indiana locations at 3833 N. Meridian St. in Indianapolis or in Hamilton County at 802 Mulberry St., in Noblesville.

