‘Fueling May’ is the theme for 2023 AES 500 Festival Parade

The 500 Festival announced the theme for the 2023 AES 500 Festival Parade is “Fueling May.” The AES 500 Festival Parade will take place May 27 in downtown Indianapolis the day before the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500.

The “Fueling May” theme celebrates the people, traditions, history and the memories that bring the spirit of May to life. May in Indianapolis is more than just a month. It is a tradition, celebration and spectacle like no other, according to event organizers.

“The AES 500 Festival Parade is a pillar of the month of May festivities that brings the entire community together in celebration of the Indianapolis 500,” stated Bob Bryant, president and CEO of the 500 Festival. “‘Fueling May’ celebrates the hardworking hands, passionate hearts, and unparalleled traditions that make the Month of May what it is.”

The AES 500 Festival Parade will take place May 27 in downtown Indianapolis at 11:45 a.m.