Equipment company to relocate HQ to city of Noblesville

An environmental equipment company in Lawrence plans to relocate its headquarters to Noblesville in a move that will bring 41 new jobs to the city.

Best Equipment Co., Inc. plans to build a new 35,000-square-foot headquarters on 11.56 acres at the northwest corner of 141st Street and Herriman Boulevard as part of a $9.6 million investment. The company, which is family owned and operated, has been in existence since 1917.

“Best Equipment’s decision to relocate their corporate headquarters to Noblesville continues our strategy to grow our economic base through corporate relocations in our community,” Mayor Chris Jensen said. “Besides having great people and superior products, Best Equipment is unique because of its values, customer focus and community involvement. We are happy to welcome them home to Noblesville.”

The company, which provides services in Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and recently expanded into Michigan, is owned by Mike and Maria Dahlmann. The couple have been involved with Best Equipment since the early 1980s and acquired the company from Mike Dahlmann’s father, city officials said.

The 41 new jobs, which will be added by December 2028, will have an average salary of $92,527, according to the city. City officials have approved a resolution granting a five-year, 80 percent real property tax abatement.

The abatement will result in an estimated savings of approximately $825,000, said Chuck Haberman, the city’s assistant director for economic development.

The new headquarters will include office space, a training area for employees and customers on their products, a showroom of heavy duty environmental equipment and indoor and outdoor common areas to host events. The facility will provide centralized support to staff in Indiana, as well as two Midwest service branches, officials said.

Best Equipment has two additional full-service facilities located in North Royalton, Ohio and Louisville, Ky.

“Thanks to the hard work of our teams, Best Equipment continues to grow and improve, expanding our capabilities and support. To better serve our staff, customers, and communities, we are thrilled to work alongside the city of Noblesville, moving to a beautiful property that will allow the company to thrive for years to come,” said Maria Dahlmann, owner and chief financial officer at Best Equipment.

The company plans to break ground later this year on the project.