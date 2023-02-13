Taste of Carmel event moves to Friday, adds after party

Taste of Carmel’s theme this year is a time travel back 100 years ago to the Roaring ‘20s.

The 1920s was the age of jazz, flappers, the Charleston and people gleefully breaking Prohibition alcohol laws.

The Carmel Education Foundation’s fundraising event for ages 21 and older will be held March 4 at the 502 East Event Centre in Carmel. CEF Executive Director Jennifer Penix said the event theme is being pushed more than it has in the past.

“Our biggest difference is we have moved to a Friday, so our start time is a little bit later,” Penix said. “We have three events in the evening.”

The First Taste VIP party, sponsored by State Bank, is set from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the Eller Room.

Then in the larger room, the reserved table entry starts at 6:30 p.m., followed by general admission entry from 7 to 9 p.m.

There will be 40-plus vendors offering samples of food and drink.

The Last Taste After Party, featuring DJ Fred Lockstar, is new this year and will be held from 9:30 to 11 p.m. in the Eller Room.

“That will be for people to dance and continue the night,” Penix said. “There will be a snack bar and beer and wine.”

Penix said she expects all the events to sell out.

The First Taste and Last Taste are limited to 150 guests. There is room for 1,200 guests in the main area.

Penix said one thing that is different this year is there are three different raffle items. The items are a pair of diamond earrings from Diamonds Direct, two electric bikes from Pedigo and O’Malia’s Living has a tailgating package that includes a portable Green Egg grill and portable stove. The raffle tickets are $30 or three for $75.

Penix said people are encouraged to carpool or use ride services. Parking may be limited, Penix said.

For more, visit tasteofcarmelindiana.com.