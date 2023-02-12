Letter: Don’t be afraid of knowing history 

Editor,

We cannot be afraid of knowing history. For it is through knowledge that we broaden our understanding and move forward to heal as a nation. We should know facts, not sound bites or conspiracy theories.

Germany and other countries mandate the teaching of the Holocaust. Hitler and others in power killed 6 million Jews as well as many others in their quest to create a “master race.” Knowing about the Holocaust builds empathy and understanding, knowledge and change.

Our preamble to the Constitution defines our values and shared work – to form a more perfect union, establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity. Lofty goals, indeed, but ones that capture the very essence of seeking justice for all.

And, yet throughout our history we have not lived up to our values. We have made mistakes that stripped people from opportunities and justice. Our strength lies in how we correct our mistakes.

We cannot ban knowledge. If we do, we run the risk of ignorance leading us to hatred and misunderstanding and most distressing – a less than perfect union.

Shelley Carey, Carmel