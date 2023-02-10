Current Publishing
Co-owners Mark and Lauren Weghorst outside Slapfish in Indianapolis. (Photo courtesy of Slapfish Indiana)

Slapfish to celebrate Fishers opening

0
Fishers Business Local

For Mark Weghorst, this Fishers location is a perfect spot for a third Slapfish.

The modern seafood restaurant will have its grand opening Feb. 18 at 11547 Yard St., Suite 820.

“It’s an exciting area to be with top restaurants in the area and IKEA and Top Golf are right here,” said Weghorst, who lives in Carmel. “There is a lot of development in the area.”

The first 100 customers when the Fishers restaurant opens at 11 a.m. Feb. 18 will receive a free lobster roll, one per customer. There also will be live music and entertainment for children from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Slapfish’s lobster rolls are popular items.(Photo courtesy of Slapfish Indiana)

The first Slapfish that Weghorst and his wife Lauren opened was in Noblesville in July 2019 as part of Broccoli Bill’s, 15009 Gray Rd., which is owned by Mark’s parents, Bill and Carol Weghorst.

The second Slapfish opened in July 2020 at 345 Massachusetts Ave in Indianapolis.

There are 80 to 100 seats at the Fishers restaurant. Patio seating is available.

“We’ll be doing fast casual at lunch, order at the counter, and then at dinner from 4 p.m. on there will be full service,” Mark said. “We will have beer, wine and cocktails.”

Slapfish in Noblesville doesn’t offer full service.

“Noblesville is fast casual all day,” Weghorst said.

Along with lobster rolls, popular items include power bowls, seafood tower and seared ahi. Like the Indianapolis restaurant, oysters will be on the menu.

“We don’t have oysters now in Noblesville but will in the future,” Weghorst said.

Lobsters and steaks will be options at the Fishers restaurant.

Slapfish will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day.

“We’ll have a piano and live music on the weekends and maybe some other nights,” Weghorst said.


